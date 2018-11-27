by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 27 Nov. 2018 5:57 PM
With the K-beauty wave taking over the world, celebrities are not immune to it as well. After all, they work with the best glam squads in the world who are definitely kept up to date with the latest and must-have products. From Shin Min-A to Lady Gaga, here are the K-beauty products that all your favourite celebrities are obsessed with:
Lee Sung Kyung and Laneige Tattoo Lip Tint
Since becoming the face of Laneige about two years ago, the model-actress has shown to embody the Laneige spirit on- and off-duty. With her fun-loving disposition and glowing skin, she's the perfect poster girl for K-beauty giant Laneige, whose core customers are young women in their 20s. Apart from the dewy complexion she's known for, Lee Sung Kyung also has a penchant for bright lip colours. No wonder she is a fan of Laneige's Tattoo Lip Tint, $32. With ten shades available, this ultra-thin fluid packs pigments and glides on lips evenly to leave a tattoo-like stain that lasts all day. You can apply on the centre of your lips and blend out the edges for an ombre effect, or layer on multiple coats for a more pigmented look.
Dye your lips in the romantic hues of #RosePrism from #TattooLipTint. Lightweight to touch, heavyweight in lasting power.
Anne Hathaway and AHC The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face
Started as a professional skincare brand which catered to aesthetic medispas and dermatological clinics, AHC Beauty has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in catering to the most discerning and demanding customers. In order to reach a wider audience, it started offering quality, easy-to-use products at an affordable price point. As the face of this Korean beauty brand, Anne Hathaway endorses it's The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face, $26 for 30ml. Suitable for use on the eye contour area as well as all over the face, it is packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients to instantly replenish moisture while gradually improving skin firmness and clarity. Infused with anti-pollution properties, it also protects against free radicals, making it perfect for those living in polluted, urban areas.
AHC's The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face goes beyond lifting tired eyes - it's an anti-ageing solution for the entire face.
Shin Min-A and IOPE Super Vital Cream Rich
Speak to any Korean celebrity and you'll be sure to suss out countless beauty tips from them. As for 34-year-old actress-model Shin Min-A? She counts on IOPE's Super Vital Cream for her youthful and plump skin. Harnessing powerful plant extracts for their antioxidant and anti-ageing effects, this multi-action cream deeply nourishes dry skin while improving skin firmness, texture and tone over time. Definitely one to add onto your shopping list the next time you visit Seoul!
Lucy Hale and Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
Like the rest of us, Lucy Hale must have read the countless amazing reviews that users of this super fun bubbling mask have left online. As its name suggests, the Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $13.50 for 100ml, uses charcoal and carbonated water to draw out impurities, dirt and excess sebum stuck deep within pores to eliminate stubborn comedones. All you have to do is apply a thin layer onto cleansed, dry skin and wait a few minutes for the bubbles to start to appear. Then, massage it all over the face to rid skin of debris before rinsing it off. A host of botanicals like green tea and pomegranate then infuses skin with antioxidants for a healthier, clearer complexion.
Beware of imitations! To protect your skin! Be sure to check Elizavecca certification number!
Lady Gaga and Lip Patches
Amongst the many Hollywood celebrities to post selfies of themselves wearing a lip patch, was Lady Gaga. While there are many lip patches available in the market, we like the Etude House Honey Jelly Lips Patch (Moisturizing), $4.90. With the same concept as a face mask, lip patches are designed to be left on clean, dry skin so that all its goodness can be optimally absorbed to hydrate and plump lips instantly. Perfect before makeup application, this one from Etude House packs honey, propolis and royal jelly to deeply condition and nourish chapped lips, smoothing out fine lines so your lip colour doesn't sink into those vertical lip wrinkles.
Olivia Palermo and Whamisa Organic Flower Deep Rich Essence Toner
Olivia Palermo famously raved about this essence toner when she shared her Korean skincare routine. According to Palermo, it made her skin feel "tighter, plumper and bouncier". Via a natural fermentation process, this essence toner contains botanical extracts that provide hydrating and soothing benefits. Free of parabens, synthetic dyes and artificial fragrances, this formula is 97.5% organic and leaves skin plump and dewy. All you have to do is dispense the product into your palms and pat into your skin instead of using a cotton pad.
Our Deep Rich Toner is bound to become your favourite, as the jelly-like, bouncy formula will leave your skin super plumped and hydrated, and the botanical and allow extract give it the serum consistency that your skin will simply adore!
