Lee Sung Kyung and Laneige Tattoo Lip Tint

Since becoming the face of Laneige about two years ago, the model-actress has shown to embody the Laneige spirit on- and off-duty. With her fun-loving disposition and glowing skin, she's the perfect poster girl for K-beauty giant Laneige, whose core customers are young women in their 20s. Apart from the dewy complexion she's known for, Lee Sung Kyung also has a penchant for bright lip colours. No wonder she is a fan of Laneige's Tattoo Lip Tint, $32. With ten shades available, this ultra-thin fluid packs pigments and glides on lips evenly to leave a tattoo-like stain that lasts all day. You can apply on the centre of your lips and blend out the edges for an ombre effect, or layer on multiple coats for a more pigmented look.