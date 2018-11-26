Mention K-pop and behemoth bands come to mind. Red Velvet has five members, BTS is a septet, and NCT is described as a boy band with an infinite number of members.

Korean star makers seem to believe it's strength in numbers. But this rare solo act defied the odds. Meet IU, the K-pop darling blessed with an angelic voice, along with a gift of penning chart-topping tunes relatable to listeners of all ages.

As one of South Korea's most popular singers, she's often seen on TV as well. She's in commercials selling everything from soju to smart phones. She's the leading lady of K-Dramas, most recently winning an award for her stirring performance as a weary working adult in My Mister.

The aspiring singer realised her dream at age 15. Stealing the hearts of South Koreans who affectionately called her "the nation's little sister". A decade on, IU has sealed her position as one of the top K-pop acts of our generation.

This year, IU marks the milestone with a regional concert tour with stops in Busan, Kwangju, Seoul, as well as Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taipei.

How well do you know IU? Cross check against our list of ten things about IU.