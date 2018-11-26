Kendra Wilkinson is seeing someone new, and it looks like this one's a keeper.

On Monday night, the former reality star revealed to her thousands of Instagram followers that she is once again dating, following her split from husband Hank Baskett over seven months ago. "Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love," she gushed.

More importantly, going through a divorce and becoming a single mom has taught Kendra that "Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you." Amen!

She added that getting to this point of self-confidence and love took a "lot of patience, empathy, and discipline."

Although, she admitted she has had minor slip-ups lately. The 33-year-old joked, "well, except with the d--k head I flipped off on the road the other day."