Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The unofficial start to award season kicked off with a bang thanks to the 2018 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Hollywood's A-list gathered Monday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to recognize the independent movie and TV world's greatest achievements from across the past year.
The Favourite, a period comedy-drama garnering plenty of Oscars buzz, received the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance. Its star Rachel Weisz was honored with one of four Gotham Tribute Awards alongside Willem Dafoe, director Paul Greengrass and producer Jon Kamen.
In addition to The Favourite, fellow notable nominees included First Reformed, Sharp Objects and Eighth Grade.
Check out the complete list of 2018 Gotham Awards winners below:
Best Feature
First Reformed
The Favourite
Madeline's Madeline
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Rider
Best Documentary
Bisbee '17
WINNER: Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Ari Aster, Hereditary
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Crystal Moselle, Skate Kitchen
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
WINNER: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Andrew Bujalski, Support the Girls
Best Actor
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Ben Foster, Leave No Trace
Richard E. Grande, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Kathryn Hahn, Private Life
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Michelle Pfeiffer, Where Is Kyra?
Breakthrough Series, Short Form
WINNER: 195 Lewis
Cleaner Daze
Distance
The F Word
She's the Ticket
Breakthrough Series, Long Form
Alias Grace
Big Mouth
The End of the F--king World
WINNER: Killing Eve
Pose
Sharp Objects
Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance
WINNER: The Favourite, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz
Made in NY Award
WINNER: Sandra Lee
Congratulations to all the winners!