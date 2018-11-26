Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The unofficial start to award season kicked off with a bang thanks to the 2018 Gotham Independent Film Awards

Hollywood's A-list gathered Monday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to recognize the independent movie and TV world's greatest achievements from across the past year.  

The Favourite, a period comedy-drama garnering plenty of Oscars buzz, received the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance. Its star Rachel Weisz was honored with one of four Gotham Tribute Awards alongside Willem Dafoe, director Paul Greengrass and producer Jon Kamen

In addition to The Favourite, fellow notable nominees included First ReformedSharp Objects and Eighth Grade.

Check out the complete list of 2018 Gotham Awards winners below: 

Best Feature

First Reformed

The Favourite

Madeline's Madeline

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Rider

Best Documentary

Bisbee '17

WINNER: Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Ari Aster, Hereditary

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Crystal Moselle, Skate Kitchen

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

WINNER: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Andrew Bujalski, Support the Girls

Best Actor

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Ben Foster, Leave No Trace

Richard E. Grande, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

Best Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Kathryn Hahn, Private Life

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Michelle Pfeiffer, Where Is Kyra?

Breakthrough Series, Short Form

WINNER: 195 Lewis

Cleaner Daze

Distance

The F Word

She's the Ticket

Breakthrough Series, Long Form

Alias Grace

Big Mouth

The End of the F--king World

WINNER: Killing Eve

Pose

Sharp Objects

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance

WINNER: The Favourite, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz

Made in NY Award

WINNER: Sandra Lee

Congratulations to all the winners! 

