Bethenny Frankel's Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Real Housewife

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., 27 Nov. 2018 6:00 AM

What would you do if you were a Real Housewife? Go shopping? Get expensive spa treatments? Day drink? All of the above?

Bethenny Frankel is making it easier to live your best life with a holiday gift guide worthy of sharing with your gal pals and frenemies. With less than ten items, the Real Housewives of New York star has transformed our days spent indoors into the luxurious living we deserve. From filling your house with the scent of fresh Christmas trees (without actually having to buy one) to investing in a product that will allow you to lose weight and sleep at the same time, these unique pieces will allow you or a loved one to channel your inner housewife with ease.

Paris Hilton's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 Is for the Diva in Your Life

Check out her picks below! 

P.J. Salvage

"Cozy up this season with a fun pair of PJ's. My favorite PJ brand and they have great mommy and me options."

SkinnyGirl "Sparkle" Candle

"Set the mood this season with my exclusive holiday candle—one hundred percent, all-natural wax, paraffin free. Once the first snow hits, light this candle and snuggle up with the blanket. The Green pine scent is great if you have a fake tree or would like to trick your house guests."

Bstrong T-shirt

"Make your gift count. Providing a helping hand to disaster victims worldwide. Shop B strong apparel and one hundred percent of profits will be donated to charity."

Skinnygirl Jeans

"Shop something for every(BODY). High fashion and comfort."

Brookstone DASH Packable Travel Duffle

"[This is] the perfect duffle to pack on every trip when you know you're going to shop and come home with more—great for the frequent traveler. Stuff it in your suitcase when you know you'll need extra storage."

Rownyeon Portable Professional Makeup Case

"Organize your makeup in a functional and compact case with a fashionable flair."

Yoga Hustle

"Enliven your practice with these fashion forward yoga accessories."

HigerDOSE Infrared Body Wrap

"Detoxify, get a workout without working out, boost mood, and get glowing skin all in one treatment while being in the comfort of your own home. This on-the-go at-home sauna is the perfect give for the health enthusiast in your life."

