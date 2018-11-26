Olivia Culpo's Entire Winter-Ready Outfit Is 50% Off Now

This Cyber Monday sale is sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside and out.

Great news: In honor of the e-commerce holiday, it's easier to afford Olivia Culpo's epic wardrobe. Today, one of her recent looks, which she wore to BCBGMaxazria's Friendsgiving last week, is half off.

The outfit includes sweater dress and black boots—a popular pairing that doesn't sound cutting edge. However, the details of the brand's Fringe Turtleneck Tunic Sweater and Liviana Leather Boot make them easy-to-wear and standout pieces for the season. The sweater mini dress features a high neckline—creating a sophisticated silhouette—and fringe details along the sleeve, offering it some edge. Then, turning a sweet dress into a killer outfit, the black over-the-knee boots are made of a shiny black leather with a 4.5" block heel.