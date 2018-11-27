Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus' romance may not have lasted, but the songs it inspired definitely have lived on. Especially "Wedding Bells."

OK, so technically, Nick performed the song for the first time on October 12, 2012, during The Jonas Brothers' reunion concert at Radio City Music Hall. Nick continued to perform it on their world tour through 2013, but the full studio version of the song wasn't officially released until November 27, 2013, five years ago today.

The heartbreaking tune, of course, was about his ex-girlfriend's engagement to Liam Hemsworth.

And maybe it was fate that intervened to have the song be released a full year after Nick first performed it, as the 26 year-old is set to marry Priyanka Chopra in a matter of days, while Miley and Liam are engaged and stronger than ever after a two-year break.