Something sure is wrong with reality.

The latest trailer for the Arrowverse's upcoming crossover sheds some new light on what we're about to see and why when the event begins on The Flash, and while yes, things are starting to make a little more sense, we will never get over how weird it is to see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in that Flash suit, and how weird it is that other people aren't finding it weird.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), of Arkham Asylum, is responsible for not just body swapping Barry (Grant Gustin) and Oliver, but for changing reality completely. He appears to be working for The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) in exchange for "godhood."

At one point, Oliver declares that Deegan is "rewriting reality again," and he could be referring to whatever the Monitor does to whatever earth John Wesley Shipp's Flash inhabits. We also see the whole team (two irregular Flashes included) facing off against Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in a very unfriendly-looking black suit, and get just the smallest glimpse of Batwoman (Ruby Rose) in action.