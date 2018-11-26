Instagram
It's a super proposal for one fabulous supermodel.
On Monday morning, Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, she's engaged to boyfriend Alexander DeLeon.
"I SAID HELL-FREAKIN'-YES!!!! I'M ENGAGED," she wrote on Instagram with several photos from the romantic moment. "For the first time in both of our lives we got to see the northern lights decide to show their dance across the starry night!! It was a full moon... it was on the 23rd (23 is my lucky number).. and the same day as his song 'Aurora Borealis,' which was the first song he EVER wrote about me, came out to the world! Sometimes the universe just chooses to leave you speechless!!!"
Josephine continued, "That was when @bohnes looked over at me. When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever…I have never been more sure about anything in my life."
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Alexander would later post on social media a close-up of the engagement ring that is nothing short of stunning. "Forever <3," he shared as his caption.
As soon as the announcement was made, several famous supermodels couldn't help but express their excitement on social media.
"So happy for you," Gigi Hadid wrote in the comments section. Lily Aldridge added, "Yayyy congrats my love!!!"
Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Brandi Cyrus and Dua Lipa were just some of the many famous faces who sent well wishes as well.
As for Josephine, who will appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airing Sunday night on ABC, she couldn't help but express how special Alexander is when making her announcement.
"Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it…but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen!" she wrote. "Love is not about compromising yourself. Love is finding someone that only adds to your own joy and shine! Teammates for life!!! @bohnes with you i just knew! You are all that and more. You walked into my life and i have never looked back."
The runway pro added, "I love you. You are MY northern lights and MY Aurora Borealis.
Congratulations to the happy couple on their special engagement.