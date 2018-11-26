The Walking Dead's Tom Payne Reveals He's Engaged

Tom Payne has some big news to share with his fans.

Following Sunday's shocking episode of The Walking Dead, the actor appeared on the live after-show Talking Dead where he had some personal news to reveal.

When recalling the moment showrunner Angela Kang warned him about the demise of his character, Tom dropped his new relationship status.

"I got the call like, an episode before and I was texting my girlfriend, now fiancée," he began before host Chris Hardwick interrupted with a big "congratulations."

While specific details about the proposal remain private for now, it's clear Tom and Swedish singer and model Jennifer Akerman are madly in love.