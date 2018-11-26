It seems The Crown season three is speeding right through the radical 1960s.

In the above photo, which was taken on set, The Favourite and Night Manager star Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles on his investiture. The real event, which took place at Caernarfon Castle, happened July 1, 1969. An investiture is a ceremony where rank or honors are formally conferred on a person. In Prince Charles' case, it was Prince of Wales.

See The Crown's version above and the real Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles below. They really nailed the costuming, especially the Queen's headpiece and the Prince of Wales' cape. And yes, O'Connor, whose other TV credits include Ripper Street and Peaky Blinders, has already commented on his ears matching the famous royal's.