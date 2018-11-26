Melania Trump Unveils the White House's 2018 Christmas Decorations

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 26 Nov. 2018 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Christmas Tree

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christmas is just around the corner, and it looks like Melania Trump is already getting into the holiday spirit.

The First Lady gave the public a tour of the White House's festive décor on Monday via a tweeted video. 

This year's theme is "American Treasures" and is designed by Melania. The décor seeks to honor the nation's heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country's landmarks. 

For instance, the East Wing features the Gold Star Family tree—which is decorated by Gold Star families and pays tribute to the troops and families who have sacrificed to protect the country's freedom. The tree is donned with gold stars and patriotic ribbons, and White House visitors are encouraged to write messages to those who are on duty or abroad via digital tablets.

As guests head to the East colonnade, they see more than 40 trees lining the walls. If they then enter the East Garden Room, they see the First Family's Christmas card and ornament. Upon entering the library, people see four trees—one in each corner—that display the White House Historical Association's 2018 ornament honoring President Harry S. Truman.

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2018: Christmas, New Year and More

According to the White House, the East Room is meant to showcase the "diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design" through the creation of four custom mantelpieces. Each one showcases a skyline of a different city: New York, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco.  However, these aren't the only parts of the United States represented in the décor. According to the White House, 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six of the country's regions can be seen hanging from four 14-foot Noble fir trees.  The White House Crèche will can also be spotted on display.

The Green Room is meant to symbolize the country's "bounty and harvest" through an array of fruit, vegetable and grain decorations. These details can be spotted hanging on the tree in the center of the room, as well as on the garland on the mantel.

If guests head into the Blue Room, they'll see the official White House Christmas tree, which is 18 feet tall and features more than 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon that has been embroidered in gold with each state and territory.

As they head into the Red Room, visitors will see displays that showcase how children can "excel in their own path." 

However, the decorations don't end there. According to the White House, the State Dining Room showcases America's national symbols, including the bald eagle, the rose and the oak tree. The room also holds this year's gingerbread house, which is deigned to look like the entire National Mall.

Upon entering the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall, guests see more than 14,000 red ornaments handing from 29 trees. According to the White House, the red represents the stripes found in the presidential seal.

Melania also tweeted a few pictures of her walking through the White House and admiring the décor.

"The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season!" she wrote.

The Trump family has been getting ready for the big reveal for quite some time. In fact, President Donald Trump and Melania witnessed the arrival of the White House Christmas tree last week. Melania also shared pictures of the volunteers decorating the White House and thanked them for their hard work.

The White House is also adorned with several holiday wreaths, and nods to her Be Best initiative can be spotted inside.

White House, Christmas Decorations, 2018

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Check out the video and photos to see more of the decorations.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melania Trump , Donald Trump , Top Stories , Apple News , Christmas
Latest News
Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Reveals Additional Meaning Behind Brittany Cartwright's Engagement Ring

Tom Payne, Jennifer Akerman

The Walking Dead's Tom Payne Reveals He's Engaged

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Get Married in Secret Ceremony

Tamera Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley Makes Tearful Return to The Real Following Niece's Death

Oprah Winfrey, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Oprah Winfrey's Mother Vernita Lee Dies at Age 83

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Charles Investiture

The Crown Season 3's Investiture of Prince Charles Looks So Accurate We're Shook

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Arraigned on Alleged Assault and Harassment Charges After Arrest

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.