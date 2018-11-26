Dakota Johnson Bonds With Chris Martin's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow

Just as Chris welcomed Brad into the family, Gwyneth has done the same with Dakota. "Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris," a source tells E! News. "They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship."

Best of all, the source says, "The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her."

Earlier in the week, Chris and Gwyneth took their two children to see Waitress on Broadway.

Since announcing their "consciously uncoupling" in 2014, the amicable exes have remained constants in each other's lives. "Gwyneth and Chris have the modern family thing down pat and continue to vacation and spend family time together. Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents," the source says. "She is very happy she and Chris have been able to make this work so well...It's very special that they're all able to come together like this and make it work."