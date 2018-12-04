In 2013, the headlines went, ‘EXO is the first Korean artist to sell over a million physical copies in 12 years and breaking the record for being the fastest-selling K-pop act' and this seemed all too soon — I mean, their debut was just in 2012. Fast forward to 2018, their accolades have not only exponentially increased with other titles (quintuple million sellers with cumulative sales of over 10 million copies, most music show wins, 109 and counting — the most for a K-pop group) crowned in their name but they have also moved into other waters leaving their mark wherever they go.
We can't help but to look at the fashion sphere, which they have graced and caused several hoo-has since. Fashion today is being in a state of constant shake-ups and the influx of collaborations just serves to proof what EXO can amplify with their touch. From their first ever creative collaboration with MCM, several of the members are now first row must-haves during the fashion week seasons and VIPs for fashion events not just in Seoul but also in the fashion capitals.
Just looking at 2018 in isolation, the whole group is currently fronting Major League Baseball (M.L.B) Korea and several other members lending fame in their individual capacity. Youngest member, Sehun (Oh Sehun) took center stage for his appearance at Louis Vuitton during the Cruise 2019 show and is the face of Ermenegildo Zegna's global campaign ‘XXX' which launched just in September this year. Kai (Kim Jongin) aroused flocks of fans during his two appearances for Gucci this year, at the Resort 2019 and Spring-summer 2019 shows. He made the fans swoon just by his mere wave outside the venue and caused the security to double up their game with the influx of human traffic.
The list ain't stopping yet. Chanyeol, stole all of the Shanghai night light during his appearance at Tommy Hilfiger's #TommyNow show in September making this the second time seen with the brand with the London Fashion Week Fall 2017 show being the first. Baekhyun launched his collaborative line, Privé by BBH this 1 July, an avid streetwear collection reflective of his own personal style. Needless to say, upon the launch the priveny.com server could not withstand the volume of traffic, which caused the site to crash for several hours.
With a fashion repertoire as extensive and non-exhaustive as EXO, we're just waiting to see how much more they can do to ramp up the fashion industry (as they've already saved the K-pop industry). "Get a man who can do both", they say — EXO makes this statement look way too easy.