In 2013, the headlines went, ‘EXO is the first Korean artist to sell over a million physical copies in 12 years and breaking the record for being the fastest-selling K-pop act' and this seemed all too soon — I mean, their debut was just in 2012. Fast forward to 2018, their accolades have not only exponentially increased with other titles (quintuple million sellers with cumulative sales of over 10 million copies, most music show wins, 109 and counting — the most for a K-pop group) crowned in their name but they have also moved into other waters leaving their mark wherever they go.