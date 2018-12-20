The Struggles Of Being An EXO Fan: The Highs And Lows Of An EXO-L

Showing no signs of letting their peak slide just yet, my heart leaped when EXO also made their comeback that much more cherished by their fans as they finally got to say goodbye to Queen ‘Kokobop' the title track of their fourth album, The War, which they have performed (one too many times, I might add) for their public and concert appearances.

Indeed, EXO-Ls who have gone through many struggles since EXO's debut in 2012 prove that they are not only a fandom to be reckoned with, but also one we can empathise with. They have gone through a whole range of emotions by simply stanning these Hallyu Kings. Here's a deeper look at my personal list of highs and lows of being an EXO-L from the start.