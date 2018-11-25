We first remember Song Hye Kyo as the ravishing South Korean beauty that stole our hearts in the Korean melodrama Autumn in My Heart — that provided us with much respite from the Y2K scare in 2000 and skyrocketed her to fame. The actress then went on to appear in numerous dramas both on the big and small screens — more notably, 2007's period film Hwang Iin Yi; where she portrayed the famed 16th century fallen blue blood and courtesan; of unimaginable wit and beauty, and of the same name; that really stunned audiences. Then in 2018, she took Korea and beyond by storm and mesmerised the whole of Asia by starring in the award-winning television drama Descendants of the Sun (DOTS), before inspiring hundreds of thousands of misinformed wispy fringe cuts (or see-through bangs), that she made famous in the drama, amongst her fans (you know who you are).