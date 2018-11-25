Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Get Married in Secret Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 25 Nov. 2018 3:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mika Brzezinksi, Joe Scarborough

Rob Kim/Getty Images

E! News can confirm that Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are officially married!

According to Vanity Fair, the television anchors tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday with the nation's founding documents, including the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, right at their side. Scarborough and Brzezinski became the first couple to ever get married at the Archives. The ceremony was officiated by Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings

Despite appearing on millions of television screens around the country every morning, the co-hosts kept their ceremony very private and intimate. There were five guests in attendance, plus both of their children. Scarborough has four kids, Brezezinski two. They kept it that way on purpose, too.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," she told Vanity Fair. "Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it's over."

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Vanity Fair explained that there weren't even formal invitations for the wedding. The identity of Scarborough and Brezezinski were kept under wraps for vendors, as was the location of the dinner after the ceremony.

The reception dinner was a tad larger than the group of people at the wedding. Guests dined on caesar salad, acorn squash soup, roast chicken, gnocci and more. Their indulgent wedding cake was a 20-layer crepe cake.

The Morning Joe co-hosts got engaged in March 2017 when Scarborough popped the question while the two of them vacationed in the south of France for Brezezinski's 50th birthday.

 

Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Brezezinski described the proposal to Vanity Fair at the time. "When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically," she explained. "And then he asked, and I said, 'Absolutely.'"

It's time to raise a glass cup of Joe to them.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Scarborough , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum

Channing Tatum and His Daughter Made Slime and it Went Exactly as You'd Expect

Bella Hadid, Dubai

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Living Their Best Life While Traveling Together

Rihanna, Chris Brown

Chris Brown Comments on Rihanna's Sexy Instagram Pic and Fans Are Not Having It

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable in "Power Rangers" Photo With Khloe Kardashian

Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Son, Christmas Tree, Instagram

Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Gosselin Go Christmas Tree Shopping After Rare Visit

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Responds to Person Who Accused Her of "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

Roseanne Barr, Twitter

Roseanne Responds to Heart Attack Rumors and Shares New Photo

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.