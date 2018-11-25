Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Living Their Best Life While Traveling Together

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 25 Nov. 2018 2:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, Dubai

Instagram

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are taking their love halfway around the world.

The "Starboy" singer (born Abel Tesfaye) had a few concerts in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, and his model girlfriend supported him there front and center in the crowd. On Saturday, Bella posted photos from the show alongside some family members and explained that she only really gets to see her nieces and cousin when she's in Dubai. "Made my whole year, I feel so lucky!" she wrote. "Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the [world]." 

While the concert itself appeared to be an extremely energetic evening, Bella and The Weeknd's other escapades in Dubai seem like a total adrenaline rush of fun. The two of them both shared photos from their day in the desert, where they rode ATVs across the sand.

Photos

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

In one set of pictures, the Victoria's Secret Angel made the ATV her personal catwalk and posed for some very impressive looks atop the vehicle. According to the singer's photos, they also rode camels with some of their friends.

Bella also shared photos from inside their ride to the sand dunes, which was a deep blue Bentley.

The couple looks happier than ever since  getting back together in July. They broke up in 2016 after about a year and a half together. A source told E! News when they rekindled their romance, "They have a lot of the same friends and their lifestyles really work for them. They both love to see new places and have new experiences and definitely share that commonality."

Dubai is just one of the many far-flung places the two of them have ventured to together. They canoodled in Cannes, traveled to Tokyo and paraded around Paris. Plus, their couple Halloween costume was extremely epic.

The Weeknd and Bella are all about supporting each other and their professional ventures. On Nov. 8, the "Call Out My Name" artist sat front and center at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Although he was encouraging her from the audience this year, he performed at the show in 2016 and the two shared the runway for a few moments. The two of them, however, had been broken up for a few months at that point and their interaction quickly made the rounds as a meme.

At the show, The Weeknd sat alongside Bella and Gigi Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda talked to E! News about her daughter's relationship and whether or not she approves. "I trust their choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for awhile and I'm just so happy they're back together," she said. "I couldn't be happier about that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rihanna, Chris Brown

Chris Brown Comments on Rihanna's Sexy Instagram Pic and Fans Are Not Having It

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable in "Power Rangers" Photo With Khloe Kardashian

Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Son, Christmas Tree, Instagram

Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Gosselin Go Christmas Tree Shopping After Rare Visit

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Responds to Person Who Accused Her of "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

Roseanne Barr, Twitter

Roseanne Responds to Heart Attack Rumors and Shares New Photo

Shopping: 9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals That Are too Good to Pass Up

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte Looks Identical to Princess Diana's Niece in Childhood Photo

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.