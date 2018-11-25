Chris Brown Comments on Rihanna's Sexy Instagram Pic and Fans Are Not Having It

It's been almost 10 years since Chris Brown was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna and many of her fans will neither forgive nor forget, as evidenced on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer and fashion and beauty mogul posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a photo of herself posing topless on a bed in red Savage x Fenty bikini underwear with a black band that reads "Naughty" and black stockings, from her label's holiday collection.

Brown, 29, liked the pic. He also left not one but two identical comments, each comprised of a single "flushed" emoji. Rihanna has not responded.

Needless to say, many of her fans were far from thrilled by Brown's emojis.

"Stay away from Rihanna," one user commented. "Just stay away."

Chris Brown, Rihanna, Instagram

Instagram / Rihanna

"Leave her alone u psycho," another person wrote.

Chris Brown, Rihanna, Instagram

Instagram / Rihanna

Rihanna's fans also expressed similar warnings to Brown on Twitter and on his own Instagram page.

Brown rarely comments on Rihanna's Instagram pics. Last year, he posted another emoji in response to a pic she shared showing her wearing a sexy outfit at the 2017 Crop Over Festival in Barbados, and also received mixed reactions.

In February 2009, Brown was arrested for assaulting Rihanna during a confrontation the morning before the Grammys. The following August, he was sentenced to five years of probation and was also ordered to complete 180 days of community labor and a one-year anti-domestic violence program. Brown and Rihanna reconciled a few years later and dated on and off for several months until 2013.

His probation finally ended in 2015, after it was extended following other legal problems.

