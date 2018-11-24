Be still our beating hearts. Wells Adams has done it again.

Time and time again, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender has proven he is quite adept at praising his girlfriend Sarah Hyland on Instagram. Saturday was no different. The Modern Family star turned 28 on Nov. 24, and Adams took the opportunity to share photos from their snowy Central Park outing and wish Hyland a very, very sweet birthday.

Adams uploaded three photos of the couple in the famous New York City park. One involved them smiling at the camera, another one was him kissing her cheek and the third was Hyland kissing his cheek. Clearly, this Manhattan snow storm could not numb any love they have for each other.

His caption on the photo was something straight out of a rom-com, and that is meant in the best way possible.