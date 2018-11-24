Dream Kardashian Channels Disney's Moana in Rob Kardashian's Photo

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is proud of his little princess...his little Disney princess, that is.

The 31-year-old, has kept out of the spotlight for two years, occasionally posts on Twitter photos of his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian, who just turned 2. On Saturday, Thanksgiving Weekend, Rob shared a photo of their little girl wading in the shallow end of a pool with crystal blue water in the backyard of one of his mother Kris Jenner's properties.

"Moana!!" Rob wrote.

"WAIT she is Moana!!" his sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeted.

Like many, the Kardashian family members are big fans of the Disney film. Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick and sister Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a Moana-themed birthday party last year. 

See more pics of Rob's adorable daughter.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Blac Chyna

2nd Birthday

Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

All Bundled Up

Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.

Saint West, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Cousin Love

Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Cousin Cupcake Party

Dream appears with cousins Stormi WebsterTrue ThompsonChicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

"Cheese!"

Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Pretty Pink

Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Pool Day

Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable. 

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Pink for the Pary

"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Tea for Two

"Mornings start with a tea party."

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Hug It Out

"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Beep Beep

Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Daddy's Little Drawer

"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."

Rob Kardashian, birthday, Dream, Instagram

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Ballin'

Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Daughter, St Patrick's Day

Instagram

St Paddy's Day Baby

Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Swingin' Sweetie

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kardashians

Twitter

Minnie Dream

Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Christmas Cutie

Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream Sports Sunnies

Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Dada!

Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Big Girl Cup

Dream sips from a sippy cup.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Cruisin'

Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!

Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Twitter

Cute Cousins

"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Happy First Birthday

Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Twitter

Vroom Vroom

You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Three's Company

Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.

Dream Kardashian, Halloween 2017, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Happy Halloween!

Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Halloween

Instagram, E!

First Halloween

Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a Little Pumpkin!

Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Big Girl Now

Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Peekaboo! I See You

Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

My Twin

Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

A Ball of Fun

Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

What's Up?

The baby looks at her mother.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Kisses From Mama

Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Baby Bliss

Little Dream thinks about her next meal.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Flower Girl

Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old

Instagram

1 Month Old

Dream's first age milestone pic!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"

