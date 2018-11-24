Kendall Jenner Appears to Boo Tristan Thompson Jokingly at NBA Game

Kendall Jenner almost stole the show at the Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers game on Friday when she appeared to jokingly boo Cavs player Tristan Thompson, father of her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson.

The moment was captured on camera and posted on Twitter, where it went viral. And there were no hard feelings between the two. Kendall, who sat courtside, was later photographed exchanging a hug with Tristan, who made headlines earlier this year over a cheating scandal, which played out on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star and model was likely at the Philadelphia game for a different reason as well; she was seen often cheering on 76ers player Ben Simmons, to whom she was romantically linked this past summer.