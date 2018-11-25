At 22-years-old, Jennie has already accomplished what most girls can only dream of doing: being featured on the covers of several fashion magazines, attending numerous fashion events around the world, and most importantly, being named one of Chanel's muses – all in the short span of two years. She may come from the same home as fashion chameleons G-Dragon and CL, but the sweetheart has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right, and she is more than ready to show us what she can do.

