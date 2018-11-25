by Charmaine Tan | Sun., 25 Nov. 2018 6:48 PM
When it comes to Korean idol fashion, BLACKPINK is usually one of the first group names to come to mind. Jennie, the "Human Chanel", usually follows right after, because she has been getting a lot of attention from some of fashion's biggest names recently, thanks to an impeccable sense of style that is equal parts badass chick and girl-next-door.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on
At 22-years-old, Jennie has already accomplished what most girls can only dream of doing: being featured on the covers of several fashion magazines, attending numerous fashion events around the world, and most importantly, being named one of Chanel's muses – all in the short span of two years. She may come from the same home as fashion chameleons G-Dragon and CL, but the sweetheart has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right, and she is more than ready to show us what she can do.
Related article: These Are The Richest Idols in K-Pop Right Now
View this post on Instagram
161116 - 2016 Asia Artist Award #BLACKPINK#블랙핑크#JENNIE#제니
A post shared by BLACKPINK JENNIE 제니 (@blackpink_jennie) on
On stage, her fierce and impenetrable aura is played up by what the group's stylist Choi Kyoung Won describes as "cute but sexy outfits". While this charismatic rapper side is what novice fans are familiar with, others say that Jennie is actually rather soft-spoken and gentle in person, cute even. This is why she can pull off both belted bustier tops and floral cut-out dresses just as well, every outfit striking the perfect balance between edgy and girly.
View this post on Instagram
170930 BLACKPINK ‘Fever Festival’ ©stardailynews #FeverFestival
A post shared by 블랙핑크 제니 (@jennie_kjn) on
On the other hand, Jennie's red carpet outfits tend to focus more on her feminine side, the dresses always accentuating her slender figure. This Valentino midi-length lace dress was especially evocative of her elegant and even regal allure.
View this post on Instagram
Jenjen ❤️😍. [INFO] Link for SBS Gayo Daejun. 👉🏻 streaming: WebTv: skpblive.com/2016/10/live-s… 👉🏻UStream: skpblive.com/2016/10/live-s… pic.twitter.com/FIUxjQ4n8c . . #블랙핑크 #blackpinkdance #playingwithfire #jenlisa #blackpinkjisoo #blackpinklisa #blackpinkrosé #blackpinkjennie #chaelisa #lisa #jisoo #jennie #rosé #BLINK #likeforlike #like4like #redvelvet #bigbang #youtube #박채영 #김제니 #김지수 #lalisa #exo #bts #twice #nayeontwice #BlackpinkTV #blackpink #blackpinkgayodaejun
A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK INDONESIA (@reaction_blackpink) on
Now if you thought her stage looks were to die for, her off-duty looks are what make people swoon. Thanks to Instagram, fans all over the world are obsessed with Jennie's OOTDs, most of which are skilfully (or artfully) taken by her fellow members.
View this post on Instagram
#BLACKPINK#JENNIE#BLINK#FLOWERS#CUZ#ITS#PRETTY#PHOTOBY#MUMMY goodnight world 🦄
A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
#BLACKPINK#JENNIE#ROSÉ @jennierubyjane stories update
A post shared by 블랙핑크 제니 (@jennie_kjn) on
From gingham numbers to blazers and office-wear, Jennie loves to marry the perfectly imperfect French-girl style with comfortable street-wear hoodies and sweats — it is no wonder she is a fashion inspiration to so many young girls. Even wearing a pair of cargo pants in reverse can look so good — only Jennie, and so we continue to follow and learn.
View this post on Instagram
Unforgettable moments 🌿 #BLACKPINK#블랙핑크#JENNIE#제니
A post shared by BLACKPINK JENNIE 제니 (@blackpink_jennie) on
View this post on Instagram
Baby Jen in the airport. #jennie #jenniesolo #jennieblackpink #jenniefashion #jenniekim #jenniestyle #blackpinkjennie #kimjennie #jenniesolodebut #jennieoutfit #blackpink #blackpinkstyle #blackpinkinyourarea #blackpinkjennie #chanel #fashion #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfit #smile #jenniesmiles #lovely #airport #airportfashion
A post shared by Jennie Ruby Jane (@jendeukiekimvn) on
While wearing plenty of the Chanel's pieces seem only natural for a muse of the brand, Jennie strives to ease them into her daily wardrobe as seamlessly as possible – this is why she is affectionately nicknamed the human incarnation of Chanel. Just look at this turquoise crop top and wide legged jean look:
View this post on Instagram
bonjour 😝 #BLACKPINK#블랙핑크#JENNIE#제니
A post shared by BLACKPINK JENNIE 제니 (@blackpink_jennie) on
View this post on Instagram
feat jisoo 🦋 #BLACKPINK#블랙핑크#JENNIE#제니
A post shared by BLACKPINK JENNIE 제니 (@blackpink_jennie) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on
And what she wore to Paris Fashion Week:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on
And if you thought she could not look any better, just check out her solo debut track's colourful, fashion-filled music video. It seems like her fashion reign has only just begun, so do stay tuned to see what else this winsome starlet has in store for us and the world.
Related article: All The Outfits Worn By BLACKPINK's Jennie For Her 'Solo' Debut MV
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?