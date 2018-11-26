8 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About MOMOLAND

  • By
    &

by Charmaine Tan | Mon., 26 Nov. 2018 11:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
MOMOLAND, K-pop

Instagram/@momoland_official

Earlier this year, the Internet went berserk over the music video of girl group MOMOLAND's third EP's title track 'Bboom Bboom'. Despite debuting in November 2016, this song was the group's first big hit not only in the domestic market, but in the international scene too. Covers of the catchy and easy to follow dance moves were popping up all over the world, pushing 9 unsuspecting girls into international stardom.

The viral moves, addictive fan-chants and dazzling smiles aside, MOMOLAND is actually a very interesting group of girls who aren't afraid to just have fun. While girl groups nowadays still like to maintain that mysterious yet lovely duality on and off stage, this ninesome's fun and down-to-earth selves are unstoppable, and regardless of setting, willingly let themselves loose even while on camera.

If all you think about when you hear about someone say MOMOLAND is "great!", here are a few more facts that you probably didn't know about them, and will make you think they are even greater than their hype's worth.

Read

Catching Up With Song Hye Kyo: Here's What She's Been Up To

1. In June 2016, members Nancy, JooE, Ahin, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane and Nayun were selected as the seven finalists of Mnet's survival program Finding Momoland to debut as an idol group amongst 10 trainees from Duble Kick Entertainment. Taeha and Daisy only joined the group in March the next year.

2. Before making their official debut on the 9 November 2017, the first seven members were appointed as ambassadors for the International Relief Development NGO Plan Korea. They even flew over to Vietnam to perform afterwards, encouraging kids there to participate in the kindergarten construction service.

3. The group made a cameo in the drama The Liar and His Lover, which stars Red Velvet's Joy and Lee Hyunwoo.

4. MOMOLAND is the first girl group and second act to get a Platinum certification by Gaon Music Chart with over 100 million streams for 'Bboom Bboom'.

5. JooE landed her endorsement deal with Tropicana thanks to her enthusiastic dancing.

Read

These Are The Richest Idols in K-Pop Right Now

6. Members Nancy and Daisy both hosted for Pops In Seoul, a K-pop music program on Arirang TV.

7. Taeha was a Produce 101 contestant. She also participated in SuperstarK in 2009.

Read

10 Things To Know About K-Pop Darling IU

8. Nancy is the youngest member (2000) but has the most training experience of 6 years.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Momoland , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Top Stories
Latest News
IU, K-pop - thumbnail

10 Things To Know About K-Pop Darling IU

Shania Twain

Why Shania Twain Is "Bored" With Country Music Right Now

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Is ''Falling in Love'' 7 Months After Filing for Divorce

Rachel Weisz, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Monique Samuels, Chase Omari Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Riverdale, Arrow, Prison, Jail

Riverdale's Archie or Arrow's Oliver: Whose Prison Stint Was More Insane?

Jason Mraz, 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore - thumbnail

Jason Mraz Really Does Know A Lot More Than He Lets On

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.