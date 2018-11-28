NCT in 2018 is made of: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Lucas, Mark, Renjun, Jeno Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. According to fans, rapper Taeyong apprises the role of leader in the group, while Ten is the main dancer.

Lucas, Jungwoo and Kun were officially added to the line-up earlier in February this year, bumping the original strength count of 15 to 18. But that definitely will not be the last of the exciting changes we will see happening to the group.