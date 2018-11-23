Justin Bieber Reflects on First Thanksgiving as a Married Man in Heartfelt Post

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 23 Nov. 2018 11:45 AM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber just celebrated his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

The 24-year-old "Baby" singer, who tied the knot just months ago with Hailey Baldwin, took to Instagram on Friday to reflect on this new role in his life. In the heartfelt post, Bieber admitted that relationships "are hard" and that love "isn't easy," but thanked Jesus for "showing him how."

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," Bieber wrote to his Instagram followers alongside a photo of snow in the woods. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" Bieber continued. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!"

Thursday was also Baldwin's 22nd birthday, which she celebrated alongside her husband and their families. The model took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of the couple kissing after Bieber shoved a birthday cake in her face.

"very thankful," Baldwin, who recently changed her Instagram handle to @HaileyBieber, captioned the post.

The couple got engaged back in July while on vacation in the Bahamas, shortly after rekindling their romance. Bieber and Baldwin sparked marriage rumors in September when they were spotted at a New York City courthouse, but Baldwin took to Twitter to deny they had officially tied the knot. 

Since then, however, the couple has seemingly confirmed that they are officially husband and wife.

