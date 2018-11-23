Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus!

The "Climb" singer and Last Song actress turns 26 today, and she got a head start on the birthday celebrations on Thursday. While celebrating Thanksgiving alongside her longtime love Liam Hemsworth and her family, Cyrus was surprised with a birthday cake.

In video posted to her brother Trace Cyrus' Instagram Story, Billy Ray Cyrus can be seen carrying a cake out to his daughter as the family, including Noah Cyrus, starts to sing. Billy Ray also shared a photo with the group to Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all."

Cyrus' 26th birthday comes just weeks after her and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires.