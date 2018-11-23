Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Speculation Over Thanksgiving Video

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 23 Nov. 2018 8:34 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a fourth child? 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to shut down the pregnancy speculation that was sparked by Kendall Jenner's video post. The 23-year-old model shared a video of her family celebrating Thanksgiving together, in which you can see Kourtney's hand placed on her stomach as she stands alongside her kids and her ex, Scott Disick.

The hand placement had commenters asking, "Is Kourt pregnant??" But the E! star put an end to the speculation with one hilarious reply.

"No, but how good does my arm look in the last photo?" Kourtney responded, referencing her hand in the last photo on Kendall's post, which shows her getting food for her plate.

Inside the 2018 Kardashian Family Thanksgiving

Kourtney and Scott, who is currently dating Sofia Richie, spent the holiday together as a family with their three kids. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Thanksgiving, Instagram

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick all appear in a family photo alongside their parents, posted to Kourtney's Instagram on Thursday.

"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew," Kourtney captioned the cute snap. "I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!"

While Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kendall and more family members were all together for the holiday, Khloe Kardashian was in Cleveland, celebrating daughter True Thompson's first Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson.

Take a look at the gallery to get all the scoop on the Kardashian family's Thanksgiving celebration!

