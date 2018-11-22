From your discerning mom to your jet-setting bestie, here are the best beauty gifts to shower your loved ones with this Christmas.

For Your Jet-Setting BFF If your best friend travels frequently, get her the five-piece Good Genes Anchor Holiday Kit from Sunday Riley, $155. Consisting of five of the brand's all-time best-sellers, including Good Genes, Ceramic Slip Cleanser, C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, it has all the skincare essentials that your BFF needs for plump and radiant skin even when on-the-go.

For Your Discerning Mother Treat your mom to these two limited edition Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick Cashmere, $92 each. Available in a bold, vivid pink (505 Paint Me) and a natural beige-pink (504 Follow Me), both flatter almost every skin tone and leaves a soft matte finish. Best part, they have a lavish formula that's infused with the brand's Illuminating Hydro-Wrap Complex and Premium Argan Tree Oil so they don't dry out lips.

For Your Doting Dad Hands up if you grew up with your dad wearing Ralph Lauren scents. Give his fragrance staple an upgrade with the Ralph Lauren Polo Red Extreme Parfum, $139 for 125ml. Updated with the freshness of blood orange, rich black coffee essence and black ebony wood, it is modern but still give the same familiar masculinity that the brand's fragrances are well known for.

Article continues below

For Your Better Half Give your partner some TLC in the form of this careful curated skincare set, Aesop's Orbit Of Intension, $153. Comprising of its Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque, Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste, this coffret has everything they need for a high-performance skincare routine that's is high-performance and fuss-free. Suitable for all skin types, the products help maintain a healthy and purified complexion.

For Your Makeup Junkie Sister With 18 dazzling shades in matte, glitter, pearl and chrome finishes, the sky is the limit when it comes to the versatility of the Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, $100. Trust us, any makeup junkie worth her salt will be overjoyed to find this in her Christmas stocking.

For Your Supportive Boss Show your boss your gratitude with the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum EX 5 Scents Limited Edition Holiday Set, $130. It contains 15ml-sized of the signature booster serums in five different scents, each designed to soothe your senses. A great way for her to experience the brand, the First Care Activating Serum EX has been Sulwhasoo's best-selling item for nearly 20 years. Thanks to its carefully calibrated blend of traditional Korean herbs, it restores skin vitality and boosts moisture levels so your skin becomes more receptive of treatment products applied after, making it the perfect first step to your skincare routine.

Article continues below