Tom Holland Tries Pumpkin for the First Time at Age 22

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File
by Zach Johnson | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 2:00 PM
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File
It took Rooney Mara 31 years to try a pie and it took Tom Brady 40 years to eat a strawberry. And now, it's been revealed that it took Tom Holland 22 years to finally taste a bite of pumpkin.
The Avengers: Infinity War actor joined chef Jessica Largey at director Joe Russo's Simone restaurant in L.A. Nov. 12 for an exclusive cooking lesson. Photos and videos from the private demonstration were just released Wednesday, which showed Holland being introduced to a roasted kabocha squash (a Japanese pumpkin), mixed with kale, mushrooms and passion fruit. "I think I've had pumpkin seeds," the actor said. "I don't think I've ever had an actual pumpkin."
Largey and Russo were excited for Holland to try her meal.
"It really feels like Thanksgiving to me," Largey said. "I thought it'd be a good dish to do today."
"It's hard that I'm starting with probably the best pumpkin I'll ever have," joked Holland, who didn't say if he's had a pumpkin spice latte. "Every pumpkin after this will be a disappointment."
After taking a big bite, he told Largey, "That was delicious! So, I'll come back tomorrow. That's so good, the passion fruit, as well. And the kale is crunchy so there's a nice, like, textural thing."
What Russo loves so much about that dish in particular is that it "eats so clean and easy."
"When you're done with it, you feel great. All the ingredients are natural," the Marvel Studios director said. "Everything about it is organic, so when you're done with it, you can get up from the meal [after] a really wonderful dish—without feeling like you have to unbutton your pants."
Holland, who usually returns home to the U.K. for Thanksgiving, said he'll be celebrating the holiday for the first time this year with one of his co-stars in L.A. He even showed off a bit, telling Largey and Russo about the "pasta pie" he learned to bake after seeing it on Instagram.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?