The best part of a Thanksgiving meal is the leftovers, according to Antoni Porowski.

The Emmy-winning Queer Eye star stopped by NBC's Late Night Wednesday to give host Seth Meyers a last-minute turkey recipe from his reopened West Village restaurant, The Village Den. "Diners are kind of like a lost art in New York City," Porowski said, adding that he aimed to create a menu with "market-driven, healthy, guilt-free eating you could have during the week."

Before getting down to business, Porowski began by making some Big Lebowski-inspired smoothies, blending almond milk, bananas, Greek yogurt, ice cubes, lime zest and Medjool dates. Quipped Meyers, "This is so much healthier than what I'm going to drink tomorrow!"

"Isn't the lime zest fantastic nice in there?" the perennially positive Porowski asked him. "It's like an eggnog—except there are no eggs and it's nothing like eggnog—but it's the same color."