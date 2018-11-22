Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Rita Ora's lip synced performance of "Let You Love Me" during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade came under fire Thursday on Twitter—but why she was singled out remains a mystery.

After Ora appeared on a float during the annual telecast on NBC, John Legend—who also performed in the parade—leapt to her defense on Twitter. "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote to a viewer who had criticized Ora. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway."

Legend added, "Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!

Ora was grateful for the support, writing, "Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It's annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to [an] ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!" Ora then celebrated her new album, Phoenix, reaching No. 1 in Australia. "It's out in the rest of the world at midnight!! So excited!!" the pop star tweeted. "Happy holidays [y'all]!!"

(In case fans forgot, Ora sang her hit live at the 2018 E!'s People's Choice Awards Nov. 11.)

Photos

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2018

When another fan complained she had "lost all faith" in musicians performing live on television after she learned people lip synced on Soul Train in 1997, Legend responded, "True, but...I actually convinced Soul Train to let me sing live when I was on there back in the Get Lifted days."

Other performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included Bazzi, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Kelly Clarkson, Leona Lewis, Pentatonix, Diana Ross, Sugarland and Ashley Tisdale.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rita Ora , Thanksgiving , Controversy , Music , NBC , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Takes Off Chris Zylka's $2.2 Million Engagement Ring

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi's Stunning Family Portrait

Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

Mark Ruffalo

8 Times Mark Ruffalo Made You Smile So Hard You Could Barely Stand It

Antoni Porowski, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Reveals What to Do With Turkey Leftovers

Katherine McNamara, Instagram

Celebrate Katherine McNamara's Birthday With All Her BTS Pics From the Shadowhunters Set

Tekashi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred to New Facility for "Security Reasons"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.