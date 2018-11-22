Tim Allen Reveals a Dark Secret About Disney's The Santa Clause

While the script was softened, Allen's humor on set was not. That was particularly evident whenever he shared scenes with elves at the North Pole. "These kids are asking me questions: 'What does Santa eat? What does the elves eat?' I go, 'How the hell would I know what they eat?' But all that comes out of my mouth was, 'Uh, reindeer, I guess.' It's the best I could come up with. 'Why do you like milk and cookies?' 'Because it takes the edge off the Jack and Coke.'"

Allen, who has two children, says his younger daughter was particularly affected by the film. "I tried to warn her, 'We're going to see this movie, but I want you to know it's a movie. Your dad plays characters. We did have permission from the real Santa to go to the North Pole and take pictures.' She sees the movie, gets in my lap and she's all over it—crying because I had to leave the boy, Charlie, to go back to the North Pole. Then I had to explain to her, 'Now I don't want you going to school and telling your classmates your dad is Santa Claus, because he's an actor!'"

