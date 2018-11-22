Tim Allen Reveals a Dark Secret About Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney
by Zach Johnson | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 7:55 AM
Disney
The Santa Clause isn't a horror movie—but it could have been.
Tim Allen appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday, where he shared a little-known fact about the 1994 movie that spawned two sequels and earned $189.8 million at the box office. "The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians. I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movie," the 65-year-old actor said. "And he fell off the roof, because I thought he was a burglar. He gives me the card and the whole movie starts. And the kid goes, 'You just killed Santa.' And I said, 'He shouldn't have been on the roof when he wasn't invited.'"
The script was rewritten so that Allen's character, Scott Calvin, accidentally frightened Santa Claus when he was on the roof, causing him to slip and fall, leaving behind his card and red suit.
"I'm laughing so hard, but the head of Disney at the time, [Jeffrey Katzenberg], said, 'Well, we can't start a movie like that.' I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'Well, we can't start a Disney movie with you murdering Santa Claus,'" Allen said. "I said, 'I'm a comedian. Why not? That's funny. You killed all the parents in your other movies anyway.' Don't they? They do that. I'm a comedian!"
The actor joked he's "literally the last guy in the world" who should play the part. "I don't like kids that much. I'm not going to hurt 'em. I don't say inappropriate stuff. I just don't like them."
While the script was softened, Allen's humor on set was not. That was particularly evident whenever he shared scenes with elves at the North Pole. "These kids are asking me questions: 'What does Santa eat? What does the elves eat?' I go, 'How the hell would I know what they eat?' But all that comes out of my mouth was, 'Uh, reindeer, I guess.' It's the best I could come up with. 'Why do you like milk and cookies?' 'Because it takes the edge off the Jack and Coke.'"
Allen, who has two children, says his younger daughter was particularly affected by the film. "I tried to warn her, 'We're going to see this movie, but I want you to know it's a movie. Your dad plays characters. We did have permission from the real Santa to go to the North Pole and take pictures.' She sees the movie, gets in my lap and she's all over it—crying because I had to leave the boy, Charlie, to go back to the North Pole. Then I had to explain to her, 'Now I don't want you going to school and telling your classmates your dad is Santa Claus, because he's an actor!'"
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Avengers Unite! It's Time to Wish Scarlett Johansson a Happy Birthday & Take a Look at Her Best Roles
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?