How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

Christmas is coming early for Gwen Stefani fans!
The singer will perform "Feliz Navidad," the 1970 Christmas classic first recorded by José Feliciano, in the ABC special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The music superstar covers his hit on You Make It Feel Like Christmas, her reissued holiday album.
"I'm here at Disneyland tonight and I'm performing for this amazing holiday special," Stefani said before taking the stage. "I get to do some music. I did a Christmas album, so I'm really excited to be able to get up there and be at Disneyland. This is my favorite place in the world!"
The performance was a homecoming of sorts, as the No Doubt singer grew up in Anaheim, Calif. "For me to be part of this holiday show is something that I could never have dreamed of," she said. "It would be a like a bucket list [item], but yet I couldn't even think of it when I was little."
Stefani, who wore an orange Ermanno Scervino dress for her show-stopping musical number, frequently takes her three boys to the theme park. "I've lived so close to Disneyland my whole life," she explained. "I was always watching every single Disney cartoon—really into animation, really into the music—so to be here and be able to perform in the park is just beyond a dream."
Hosted by Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration premieres Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. Additional performers include Asher Angel, Aloe Blacc, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, DCappella, Meg Donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Jordan Fisher, Becky G, Olivia Holt, Maddie Poppe, Meghan Trainor and Why Don't We.