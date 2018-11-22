How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

Christmas is coming early for Gwen Stefani fans!

The singer will perform "Feliz Navidad," the 1970 Christmas classic first recorded by José Feliciano, in the ABC special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The music superstar covers his hit on You Make It Feel Like Christmas, her reissued holiday album.

"I'm here at Disneyland tonight and I'm performing for this amazing holiday special," Stefani said before taking the stage. "I get to do some music. I did a Christmas album, so I'm really excited to be able to get up there and be at Disneyland. This is my favorite place in the world!"