How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Christmas is coming early for Gwen Stefani fans!

The singer will perform "Feliz Navidad," the 1970 Christmas classic first recorded by José Feliciano, in the ABC special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The music superstar covers his hit on You Make It Feel Like Christmas, her reissued holiday album.

"I'm here at Disneyland tonight and I'm performing for this amazing holiday special," Stefani said before taking the stage. "I get to do some music. I did a Christmas album, so I'm really excited to be able to get up there and be at Disneyland. This is my favorite place in the world!"

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2018

The performance was a homecoming of sorts, as the No Doubt singer grew up in Anaheim, Calif. "For me to be part of this holiday show is something that I could never have dreamed of," she said. "It would be a like a bucket list [item], but yet I couldn't even think of it when I was little."

Stefani, who wore an orange Ermanno Scervino dress for her show-stopping musical number, frequently takes her three boys to the theme park.  "I've lived so close to Disneyland my whole life," she explained. "I was always watching every single Disney cartoon—really into animation, really into the music—so to be here and be able to perform in the park is just beyond a dream."

Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Richard Harbaugh/Disney

Hosted by Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration premieres Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. Additional performers include Asher Angel, Aloe Blacc, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, DCappella, Meg Donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Jordan Fisher, Becky G, Olivia Holt, Maddie Poppe, Meghan Trainor and Why Don't We.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Christmas , Holidays , TV , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld Is Here to Save Jimmy Fallon's Day on The Tonight Show's Thanksgiving Episode

Food shows

The Most Satisfying Food Shows To Watch This Holiday Season

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Everything To Know About Dirty John Before You Watch It

The Office, Jim and Pam

13 Shows We Can’t Wait to Binge Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Lauren Graham, Andre Braugher, Courtney Cox, Rainn Wilson

14 Hilarious Thanksgiving TV Episodes We're Still Thankful For

Dirty John, TV dating horror story

Dirty John Isn't Alone: TV's Creepiest Relationships and Dating Horror Stories

Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy

The 14 TV Shows You Need to Recommend to Your Family and Friends

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.