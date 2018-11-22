by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 3:33 AM
Korean celebrity Rain is coming to Singapore for the opening of French jewellery brand Cartier's revamped boutique at ION Orchard tomorrow.
Posting on his Instagram earlier this evening, the K-pop star, actor and now, talent agency CEO posted two photos with the accompanying caption, "#icantwaittoseeyou#singapore#illbethereforyou"
View this post on Instagram
#itsgonnabefantastic#cartier#insingapore
A post shared by RAIN♥ (@rain_oppa) on
Cartier is set to open its newly renovated store tomorrow evening, where it will unveil the largest flagship store in Southeast Asia.
The store covers a total retail space of 688 square metres over three storeys, with an exclusive new VIP salon, dubbed Le Salon Cartier, which will cater to its bespoke clients.
If anything, Rain's appearance just makes us look forward to the store opening even more!
