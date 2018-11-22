You don't get to be the face of two Korean beauty brands if you're not known for your beautiful complexion. No wonder Song Hye Kyo is rarely photographed wearing heavy makeup. Instead, she opts of a sheer foundation to let her natural skin texture show through. If you're going bare like Song, be sure to do your skin prep right.

On cleansed skin, use the Sulwhasoo Essential First Care Activating Serum EX, $115 for 60ml, a pre-serum which rebalances skin moisture levels for better absorption of treatment products that follow. Next, apply Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, $265 for 50ml, a potent formula that harnesses the revitalising benefits of ginseng to boost skin elasticity and glow. Then, follow with the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX, $298 for 60ml. This nourishing moisturiser replenishes skin with nutrients and locks in moisture so your skin looks and feels smoother and plumper. And once your skin is smooth and supple, pat on the Sulwhasoo Perfecting Cushion EX, $80, which glides onto skin to even out imperfections without looking like you're wearing anything at all.