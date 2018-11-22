#1: Au Naturel
by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 6:07 PM
You don't get to be the face of two Korean beauty brands if you're not known for your beautiful complexion. No wonder Song Hye Kyo is rarely photographed wearing heavy makeup. Instead, she opts of a sheer foundation to let her natural skin texture show through. If you're going bare like Song, be sure to do your skin prep right.
On cleansed skin, use the Sulwhasoo Essential First Care Activating Serum EX, $115 for 60ml, a pre-serum which rebalances skin moisture levels for better absorption of treatment products that follow. Next, apply Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, $265 for 50ml, a potent formula that harnesses the revitalising benefits of ginseng to boost skin elasticity and glow. Then, follow with the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX, $298 for 60ml. This nourishing moisturiser replenishes skin with nutrients and locks in moisture so your skin looks and feels smoother and plumper. And once your skin is smooth and supple, pat on the Sulwhasoo Perfecting Cushion EX, $80, which glides onto skin to even out imperfections without looking like you're wearing anything at all.
#2: Fluttery Lashes

Trying to achieve long flutter lashes when you're born with short, stubby ones is a lifelong challenge — trust us, we know. But with the right products and a little practice, you can get score this look as well.
Firstly, it is vital to curl your lashes. Start as close to your lash line as possible and press down lightly on your curler about 10-15 times before repositioning it around the middle of your lashes and crimping your lashes in light pumps. Finally, repeat once more after you've moved your curler further down your lashes towards the tips. This ensure that you get a rounded curl instead of a harsh kink. If your lashes are sparse, try coating them with an eyelash primer, which usually contains proteins to thicken lashes or some might even contain tiny fibres that cling onto your lashes to build length and volume. Finally, apply Laneige Jet Curling Mascara, $34, in a zigzag motion, moving from the roots towards the ends to coat each lash with the formula. Lightweight and water-resistant, it also has a bendy brush to grab every lash and helps lock in curl for a wide-eyed effect that lasts all day long.
#3: Sculpted Cheeks
As previously mentioned, Song Hye Kyo rarely wears heavy makeup, so imagine our surprise when we came across this sculpted look on her Instagram feed. Perfect for making a bold statement, especially for dinners or parties, combining the use of contour and highlighting products can accentuate your features.
To make your cheekbones pop, use Laneige Two Tone Contouring Bar in Cacao, $38, which has two complementary shades that you can use to contour and highlight. Creamy and smooth, it blends easily into your skin so there's no harsh lines. For an additional touch of shimmer, dab Kora Organics Luminizer in Clear Quartz, $39, on the tops of your cheekbones. And always remember to finish with a light dusting of blusher so that the overall look is not too severe. We like Benefit Cosmetics Gold Rush Blush, $53, a golden pink that flatters almost every skin tone.
#4: Textured Bangs
Apart from her striking beauty, Song Hye Kyo is also a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyles. As the face of Dyson in Korea, she is rarely seen with a strand of hair out of place, even when she's going for the tousled look.
To replicate her textured bangs look, try IGK Beach Club Texture Spray, $43. Hydrolysed wheat protein add bulk and separation to your strands while glycerin infuses them with moisture.
#5: Soft, Smoky Eyes
Nothing draws attention to your eyes than a smoky effect. But if you prefer something on the softer side rather than full-on rockstar effect, try applying a cream eyeshadow like an eyeliner and smudging the edges out. We like Laura Mercier Shimmer Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Cocoa, $49, which glides onto lids smoothly without tugging. Whether you're using your fingertips or a brush, its buttery texture makes it effortless to blend but once it sets, it isn't going anywhere until you remove it.
