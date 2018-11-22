The Most Satisfying Food Shows To Watch This Holiday Season

by Lauren Piester | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 6:00 AM

Food shows

Netflix

Feeling a little hungry? 

You're in luck, because not only is it the best time of year for feasting, but we're also in a golden age of food TV. There are so many food shows everywhere you look, and there's one for every mood you're in, whether you want to yell at contestants or just marvel at some delicious creations. 

In our list for today, we've left off the ones with too much yelling, and with too much at stake. No Chopped or Cutthroat Kitchen here, as much as we love them. Instead, we've focused on the shows that are pleasant to watch and listen to and beautiful to look at, especially if you're preparing yourself for some of those big meals this holiday season. 

The Most Satisfying Food TV Shows

So whether you're cooking your Thanksgiving feast or just in the mood to stare at food for a while, you'd be doing yourself a favor to check out some of the shows below, from the newbies to the old, reliable pals. 

Food Shows

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a bunch of kind souls kneading bread and pouring chocolate in an English tent. You'll feel cozier than a bug in a rug with a mug of hot cocoa.

Food Shows

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)

There is no way you can deny that it's fascinating and satisfying to watch Guy Fieri dig into messy barbecue and bowls of noodles and giant burgers and loaded tacos all over America. You know you want to join him. 

Food Shows

The Final Table (Netflix)

The competition may be intense, but the cinematography is downright gorgeous and just looking at the food may make your belly feel a little fuller. 

Food Shows

Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

Wanna watch a bunch of nice people make fondant into leaves, which Duff Goldman then eats? This is the nice pleasant show just for you. 

Food Shows

Salt Acid Fat Heat (Netflix)

We actually can't watch this show because it makes us fall ever so happily asleep, to dream of melting butter and tasty cheeses. 

Food shows

Zumbo's Just Desserts (Netflix)

This Australian dessert competition show is positively mesmerizing. Brightly colored with cheerful music, it's like candy for your eyes. 

Food Shows

The Pioneer Woman (Food Network)

No joke, we just watched this nice lady tell us how to make this Thanksgiving breakfast casserole three times just because it was so pleasing to listen to and also because we really want to make that Thanksgiving breakfast casserole. 

Nailed It, Nicole Byer

Netflix

Nailed It (Netflix)

We'll caution you on this one: The food itself is not very satisfying. But watching Nicole Byer and her fellow judges react to the food is hilarious, and the fact that no one is eliminated is awfully nice and pleasant. So maybe this one is great for after you're already full and you just wanna giggle! 

Happy Holidays!

