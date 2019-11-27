14 Amazing Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

by Carly Milne & Taylor Stephan | Wed., 27 Nov. 2019 4:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just in case you didn't know, the season of sales is upon us. But as you're prepping for Turkey Day and making your holiday shopping plans, know this: the best Cyber Monday deals are already available, and you can shop them right now!
While some stores are dropping their Black Friday sales early, others are going the extra mile and adding in Cyber Monday for good measure. Hot spots like Shopbop, Nasty Gal, Sephora, Saks Off 5th and others are offering a slew of goodies from 20 to 80% off regular price! So why wait until Monday? Grab ‘em now before they're gone—and then you can enjoy your Thanksgiving feast in peace.
Looking for suggestions on what to nab? We picked out a few things we loved:
Make your grill gleam with the toothbrush that's rumored to be a fave of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Grab this set of necklaces and stack ‘em up or strip ‘em down—you've got four to choose from, so you can mix up your style as you choose.
A favorite brand of celebrity hairstylists, this flat iron will press your tresses into pin-straight goodness without trashing your hair in the process.
Give your wifi a powerful boost and connect everything you own to it—without the worry of losing your signal, even during a marathon binge-watch.
Edgy but classic, grab this bag and wow ‘em with your style—and how much you can fit into its three-compartment construction without it looking bulky.
Give your dry winter skin a drink of this amazing sleeping mask, which softens, nourishes, and eliminates dullness and dryness while you're catching your zzzzzz's.
Show yourself off in some top-notch holiday glamour in this shimmery number with a deep V and relaxed silhouette—y'know, in case you need to visit the dessert buffet more than once.
You can't beat a classic pair of aviators! Dressed up or down, they'll look good no matter if you're brunching with friends or escaping the paparazzi.
Uggs for your ears? It's a thing! Beat the winter chill with this chic pair of earmuffs, lined with classic Ugg shearling and accented with buttery soft suede.
Not into leather, but need a wallet? Marc Jacobs has your back—and your credit cards—with this stylish PVC number that can hold everything you need, and more.
Numerous stars are big fans of Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion, but you can get on the brand bandwagon with this trio of yummy facial sprays, featuring ingredients like rosewater, lavender and green tea.
Prep your pucker for New Year's Eve with this mini-kit featuring Laneige's best lip hydrators and balms, designed to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture.
Sometimes you can't wait until you get somewhere warm to send that all-important text! If that's you—or your bestie—grab a pair of these mittens, featuring a pop top that lets you reveal your digits without losing your warmth.
Two iconic brands, one outstanding collaboration! Get your kicks with these adidasxWang sneaks featuring bungee laces, a textured rubber sole, and classic black and white streetwear styling.
Looking for more holiday shopping inspiration, or just some great sales? Check out our Black Friday round-up!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?