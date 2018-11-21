Halsey is sparking romance rumors with British musician Yungblud.

The 24-year-old "Without Me" singer and the 20-year-old rocker, née Dominic Harrison, were photographed leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood on Tuesday night. In the pictures, Halsey can be seen carrying what appears to be an arrangement of flowers as she locks eyes with Yungblud.

"There was a limo outside Milk Studios and at about 6:30 Halsey came out," an eyewitness tells E! News. "It was so obvious there was something going on, they were so close. She was definitely feeling him, from what I could see it definitely seemed there was an attraction."

The eyewitness adds, "They went to In-N-Out Burger, picked up food through drive-through and headed to her house."

This sighting of the duo comes amid their recent flirty exchanges on social media.