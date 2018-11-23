Miley Cyrus may have come in like a wrecking ball, but her foundation is rock solid.

The singer, who turns 26, today, has grown up in front of our eyes ever since starring in the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, a role she auditioned for when she was just 11. Since then, we've seen her pose for a "controversial" Vanity Fair photoshoot, smoke a blunt at an awards show, and go through more phases than

But lately, Miley's phase seems to be happily in love, as she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28, are more solid than ever after almost 10 years of ups and downs...including a broken engagement, cheating rumors and a natural disaster.

Through the ups and downs, Miley and Liam have surprisingly become one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, defying the odds as they've both grown up, apart and together as the world watched.