Brad Pitt Denies Responsibility for Hurricane Katrina Victims' Deteriorating Homes

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 21 Nov. 2018 10:01 AM

Brad Pitt

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala

Brad Pitt is seeking to be dismissed from a class-action lawsuit that was filed against him and his Make It Right Foundation, the nonprofit he founded after Hurricane Katrina to help in the rebuilding of the Lower Ninth Ward.

Back in September, Pitt and Make It Right were sued by two residents in New Orleans who claimed their homes were "defectively and improperly constructed" as well as "defectively designed" and contained "defective materials," according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News.

"While the citizens of the 9th Ward are grateful to Brad Pitt they were forced to file this lawsuit because the Make It Right Foundation built substandard homes, that are deteriorating at a rapid pace while the homeowners are stuck with mortgages on properties that have diminished values," Ron Austin, the attorney representing the Lower Ninth Ward residents, said in a statement in September (via NBC News).

Read

Why the Divorce War Rages On: What Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Really Want From Each Other at This Point

The statement concluded, "We have filed to make Make It Right make it right."

Now, Pitt has responded to the lawsuit and it seeking to have be dismissed from it, denying direct responsibility for the deteriorating homes.

"Mr. Pitt cannot simply be lumped together with other defendants and held liable for alleged conduct in which he is not even alleged to have participated," the court filing states (via The Blast). Pitt's attorneys also stated that the petition "contains no allegations that Mr. Pitt committed any act or omission, other than in his capacity as a Director, which allegedly caused plaintiffs emotional distress, much less a physical injury."

E! News has reached out to Pitt for comment.

