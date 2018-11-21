Out with the old and in with the new.

Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, fans of Demi Lovato noticed that the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was no longer following Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea on Instagram.

The social media revelation spurred headlines and plenty of questions.

But before you assume this is shade, a dramatic move or something super deep, you may want to get the full story.

According to fan sites, Demi unfollowed Nick all the way back in June. And while she still follows Kevin Jonas and his parents, it's safe to say this has nothing to do with anything recent including the Priyanka Chopra wedding news.