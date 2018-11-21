Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians doesn't take place in real time, reliving the drama months later when it unfolds on TV can be awkward...especially if you're Tristan Thompson.

The reactions of Khloe Kardashian and her family members to the NBA player's cheating scandal, which erupted days before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in April, were shown on recent episodes of the E! reality show.

"It is awkward, especially for, maybe Tristan, who isn't used to this and unfortunately, that was what's going on in our lives," Kim Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "So six months later, when it replays and they've gotten through what they needed to get through and it's rehashed in front of everyone and everyone's giving their opinions all over again, and we're live-tweeting and everyone's chiming in...so that is hard for Khloe and I'm sure for Tristan. But it's our reality and we've learned to kind of use it as a therapy just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else."