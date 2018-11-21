Kate Middleton's Latest Hairstyle Is the Perfect Holiday Look

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is trying out a new 'do.

While stepping out for a visit to the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London on Wednesday, the mother of three surprised royal onlookers with a new look.

Donning a previously worn burgundy skirt suit by Paule Ka with a black turtleneck and tights, Middleton looked perfectly prepared for the holiday season. While she typically sports her hair down in a blowout or half-up style, she opted for an unexpected twist—a stylish ponytail!