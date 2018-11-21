25 Questions with Singaporean Actress, Oon Shu An

Did you always want to be an actor? What drew you to acting?

I never knew I wanted to be a full-time actor! My parents sent me to speech and drama classes because I was really shy, and they wanted to bring me out of my shell. I kept at it through school and youth theatre groups, and the thing I love most about it is the sense of community and camaraderie. Everyone coming together to create this world.

What's your earliest memory of performance (as an actor, or even spectator)?

Hmmmm! I think this veers off a bit but my earliest memories were of vintage cartoon animations. They just transported you to this beautiful, magical world. I used to watch those ON. REPEAT.

What inspires you?

The magic of human connection.

Aside from performing, what else are you passionate about?

Finding ways to work with people I love!

What do you like to do when you have no work commitments?

Spend time with my family and friends or sleep!! Hahaha.

What are your guilty pleasures?

Watching ASMR eating videos! Hahaha.

They say that you are as good as your last lobster meal, so let me ask you this, how's your ASMR career coming along?

Hahaha! Oh my god. It is so much fun, but I think I should stick to my day job.