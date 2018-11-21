Drama is brewing in Shanghai, China as Chinese celebrities the likes of Zhang Ziyi, Chen Kun, Li Bingbing, and Dilraba Dilmurat (who recently walked on the brand's runway) are boycotting Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. The brand was slated to hold a runway show styled "The Great Show" in the Chinese city this evening.

The brand incurred the ire of Chinese celebrities and public alike over designer Stefano Gabbana's alleged racist comments on Instagram.

Highlighted by fashion watchdog Diet Prada in a gallery post on Instagram, the damning DMs, allegedly from the fashion designer, show him to be making derogatory comments about Chinese people and Chinese culture in general.