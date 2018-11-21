Chinese Celebrities Are Boycotting Dolce & Gabbana's Shanghai Show Over Racist Comments

Wed., 21 Nov. 2018 1:08 AM

Drama is brewing in Shanghai, China as Chinese celebrities the likes of Zhang Ziyi, Chen Kun, Li Bingbing, and Dilraba Dilmurat (who recently walked on the brand's runway) are boycotting Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. The brand was slated to hold a runway show styled "The Great Show" in the Chinese city this evening.

The brand incurred the ire of Chinese celebrities and public alike over designer Stefano Gabbana's alleged racist comments on Instagram.

Highlighted by fashion watchdog Diet Prada in a gallery post on Instagram, the damning DMs, allegedly from the fashion designer, show him to be making derogatory comments about Chinese people and Chinese culture in general.

"It was deleted from Chinese social media my office is stupid as the superiority [sic] of the Chinese .... it was by my will I never canceled [sic] the post," wrote the designer in a DM to Instagram user @michaelatranova. "And from now on in all the interviews that I will do international I will say the country of [five pile of poo emojis] is China"

He went on to rehash the untrue, blatantly racist stereotype of all Chinese eating dog meat in another DM, "All the worldwide know your attitude for ecxemple [sic] with the dogs!!!!"

Needless to say, this has not gone over well with his Chinese audience. 

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi was one of the first to publicly declare that she would not be attending Dolce & Gabbana's show on her official Weibo, and that neither she nor her team would be buying from D&G going forward.

Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Racist Chinese Comments

Weibo

According to Diet Prada, other Chinese celebrities such as Chen Kun, Li Bingbing, Dilraba Dilmurat, Mu Ziyang, Huang Xiao Ming, Wang Junkai, and Liang Jingkang quickly followed suit.

Vogue China's Editor in Chief Angelica Cheung was so furious that she reportedly boarded the next flight back to Beijing from Shanghai.

Modelling agencies Bentley and Xing Li are also not sending their models for the show.

Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Racist Chinese Comments

Instagram Stories/@diet_prada

Chinese netizens have also been furiously commenting on both Stefano Gabbana's Instagram account, as well as that of Dolce & Gabbana's to show their anger and voice their discontent.

Most of the users are berating Gabbana over his alleged comments, with most users turning the brand's "D&G" to "Dead & Gone".

Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Racist Chinese Comments

Instagram/@stefanogabbana

In a bizarre twist, Stefano Gabbana announced that his Instagram had been hacked and that his legal team would be looking into the matter.

International celebrities and influencers such as Fedez (Chiara Ferragni's husband) and Pia Muehlenbeck have dissed the Italian designer on Instagram, and most have been quick to point out the thinly veiled attempt to cover his tracks.

Fedez, Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Racist Chinese Comments

Instagram

Pia Muehlenbeck, Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Racist Chinese Comments

Instagram

At the latest update, the show has been cancelled by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Shanghai.

Stay tuned for more updates.

