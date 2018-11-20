"Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety," Shakespeare once wrote as he spoke of a queen whose very existence dulled even the most precious of gold and captured the hearts and attention of both men and women-alike; not so much because of her noticeable beauty, but because of her intriguing unpredictability, vast range of emotions and her uncanny ability to make people fall in love with whatever she did. He was referring to Cleopatra — or it might as well have been Singapore's only Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee at the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs). And with good reason: For Oon Shu An has breathed life into a myriad of remarkable roles.

From military chiefs to unicorns (yes, unicorns), to legal eagles, and everywhere in between, this Singaporean starlet has played it all. But more notably, Oon played the ill-fated Song Dynasty courtesan Jing Fei — the role she's best known for in the Netflix cult favourite Marco Polo, and the troubled ex-con on her path to redemption Frances Lee, in HOOQ's How to be a Good Girl; the role she is nominated for at the AAAs this December. And when you factor in the amount of influence she possesses on her hit YouTube show Tried and Tested, along with numerous iconic theatre performances, Oon really is quite the queen in her own right.