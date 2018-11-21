7 Michael B. Jordan Moments That Will Make You Swoon

2. He Knows How to Take Control:

We're talking about his career, of course. Following the success of his 2013 film Fruitvale Station, Jordan made an important decision to only go after roles written for white men. Yep, talk about a major risk, but one that's clearly paid off. "Me playing that role is going to make it what it is. I don't want any pre-bias on the character," he told Variety about the brave decision.

3. All About That Fan Love:

Beyond the big screen, Jordan is always finding a way make his loyal fanbase feel special. He definitely went above and beyond when one fan messaged him on Instagram while he was on her campus filming Creed II. The student told him that she would love to come meet him and even offered to bring him a smoothie for his troubles. Sadly, he declined the smoothie, but did respond to her message with an invite for her, and of course her friends, to come out and take a few pics with him. So you've been warned, Michael B. Jordan's DM's are open and waiting. Do with that information what you will.

4. He's a Proud Feminist:

Yet another reason we love Jordan is his constant support of the women in both his personal and professional life. "I'm raised by strong women," he recalled to Essence. "Since the majority of people in power are men, when we speak up it gives them firmer ground to stand on when we support them. I'm not the poster boy for it; I'm not the guy who's trying to get in every cause, but at the same time when they call me for help, I'm there… I'm going to be there to support them."