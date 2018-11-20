The Internet Is Seriously Split on How to Pronounce Blink-182

  • By
    &

by Melanie Camacho | Tue., 20 Nov. 2018 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blink 182, James Corden

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Darren Michaels/CBS

How do you pronounce Blink 182 the right way? This question was on the mind of everyone on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. 

It all began when The Late Late Show with James Corden 's co-head writer and stand-up comedian Ian Karmel started a Twitter forum with the '90s band members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. In what would become a viral moment, he said that the British call Blink-182 differently that Americans, saying "The British call Blink-182 'Blink One Eight Two' and I'm not saying that's WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but..." 

And his boss James Corden even weighed in by replying to Ian's tweet. The host surprised the Twitter world when he said that Americans are also pronouncing it wrong. He joked, "Don't start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America call them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink One Hundred and eighty two. Don't take some moral high ground here."

Users chimed in from all of the world with some people agreeing with James when he wrote that Americans say "Blink One eighty Two", while others got intense and took the British side writing it's Blink One Eight Two.

The conversation on Twitter didn't stop there. Ian then called on Tom and Marc to settle the debate once and for all.

Photos

Bands That Went on ''Indefinite Hiatus'' for Forever

At this point, the world is going crazy, but an hour later, Mark Hoppus jokingly wrote that people have forgotten the proper grammar for the band moniker. He said, "Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Same say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we've lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case."

But Tom wasn't going to leave the people hanging without the answers they desperately sought. He enlightened the world by revealing that it's actually spelled "Blink eighteen-two".

"It's actually- Blink eighteen-two. People have gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art," the singer shared.

Well, it looks like that settles it.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , James Corden , Controversy , Celebrities , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

What to Expect for Meredith and DeLuca When Grey's Anatomy Returns

Venus Williams

Venus Williams Reaches Settlement in Fatal Car Crash

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina

Aaron Carter Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Lina Valentina

This Is Us

This Is Us' Michael Angarano Promises There's a Lot to Learn About Nicky

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Facing Life in Prison

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., Kate McClure, Mark D'Amico

Inside the Unbelievably Twisted GoFundMe Scandal That'll Make You Think Twice Before Donating

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyonce

Katy Perry Beats Out Taylor Swift on Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Women in Music

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.