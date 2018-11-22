What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Hailey Baldwin celebrated her 21st birthday surrounded by her closest girlfriends. First, was a private birthday bash in New York City with Kendall Jenner, Justin Skye and others, then, the model jetted off to the Bahamas with her BFFs, including Bella Hadid. "I love my friends!!!!!!" served as one of her Instagram captions.

This year, however, her 22nd birthday celebration might look a little different, considering she is now married to Justin Bieber, one of the most famous pop star's in the world, with their whirlwind romance dominating headlines since they rekindled their on-and-off relationship in June. But this time, it was officially on...'til death do them part. And she's even changed her Instagram handle to @haileybieber, so you know this is the real deal.